Bhopal: Two Army shooters chosen for the Cairo ISSF World Cup

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Two shooters from the Army Marksmanship Unit of the Infantry School in Mhow have been selected for the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup to be organised in Cairo, Egypt, from February 2 to March 8, 2022. The Army Marksmanship Unit’s Olympian shooter subedar Gurpreet Singh will represent the Indian team in the men’s individual 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event and sepoy Kedarling B Uchaganve will represent Team India in the men’s individual team event and mixed team categories.

Subedar Gurpreet Singh has participated in the Rio Olympic’s in the same event earlier and sepoy Kedarling B Uchaganve is an up and coming talent who displayed tremendous potential by uprooting Olympian Saurabh Chaudhary to finish at the top of the qualification table. Subedar Gurpreet Singh has been a consistent performer and is expected to finish at the podium in Cairo.

In the recently concluded 64th NSCC conducted at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, New Delhi, subedar Gurpreet Singh won the silver medal in the men’s individual 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event and team Bronze in the same event. Both shooters have excelled and brought laurels to the Army.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 01:34 AM IST