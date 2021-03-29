Jammu and Kashmir: Anantnag administration orders hoisting of tricolour on all govt buildings

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag on Friday issued a circular that mandated hoisting of National Flag on all government buildings and offices across the district within 15 days positively.

The office of DC Anantnag said that it has been impressed upon all-district, sectoral, tehsil and block level officers to ensure compliance.

"The Government of India, to bring awareness amongst the people and also in the organizations or agencies of the government, in regard to laws, practices and conventions that apply to the display of the National Flag, has defined a Flag Code of India, 2002," said the circular issued by DC.

According to the circular, in pursuance of part III of the Code, it is impressed upon all District or Pectoral Heads or Tehsil or Block level officers to ensure that National Flag is flown on all Government offices buildings across the district within 15 days positively.

The circular directed district heads to submit the information related to hoisting, on a daily basis in a format that included the name of the district, the total number of official buildings in the district, number of national flags hoisted as on date and the percentage of completion.