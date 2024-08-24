Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Terrorist Killed In Baramulla Encounter; Security Forces Continue Operation | X

Srinagar, Aug 24: One terrorist was killed on Saturday in an encounter with the security forces in J&K’s Baramulla district. Earlier, an exchange of firing took place between the security forces and the terrorists in the Watergam area of Baramulla district.

“In the exchange of firing, one terrorist was killed and his weapon was recovered from the encounter site. The exact identity of the slain terrorist is being ascertained,” an official said. He said that the operation is still underway in the area.

Baramulla Sopore weapons and ammo found on the militant slain in the gunfight at Watergam Rafiabad. Awaiting more information@DIGBaramulla pic.twitter.com/Jti4vnWYJc — StateVision Daily English Newspaper (@statevision10) August 24, 2024

Security forces including the army, paramilitary forces and local police have been aggressively carrying out anti-terrorism operations in J&K for the last three months.

The heightened security alert is being maintained throughout J&K to ensure that the terrorists are prevented from disturbing the upcoming Assembly elections.

Over 300 additional companies of paramilitary forces are being deployed to augment the strength of the already existing security forces in J&K to secure the democratic process.

After reports of a group of hardcore foreign terrorists operating in the hilly districts of the Jammu division came in, the army deployed over 4,000 trained soldiers including the elite Para commandos and those trained in mountain warfare to secure the mountain tops in the Jammu region.

Terrorists have carried out ambush attacks against the army, security forces and civilians in Kathua, Doda, Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi and Udhampur districts during the last 2 months.

The modus operandi of the terrorists has been to carry out surprise attacks and then disappear into the densely foliaged and forested areas of these distrusts. The deployment of the army and the CRPF inside the densely forested areas is meant to deprive the terrorists of this element of surprise.

Senior security forces officers believe that the revised anti-terrorism strategy is working well as the security forces have been able to keep the terrorists engaged in encounters so that they cannot carry out sly attacks.