Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties, global co-operation with UK minister Lord Tariq Ahmad

New Delhi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with UK minister Lord Tariq Ahmad covering bilateral ties and global cooperation against the backdrop of strain in relations between the two nations following a debate on the farmers' pro­t­est in the British Parliament.

The minister for South Asia in the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office also held talks with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

"Received UK Minister of State Lord @tariqahmadbt. Discussed our bilateral ties and global cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted.

Lord Ahmad's visit to India came days after New Delhi conveyed to the UK its strong opposition to the "unwarranted and tendentious" discussion in the British Parliament on India's agri reforms, describing it as a "gross interference" in politics of another country.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the talks between Shringla and Lord Ahmad were comprehensive.

"Foreign secretary @harshvshringla had a comprehensive discussion with @tariqahmadbt Minister of State @FCDOGovUK on issu­es of bilateral and multila­te­ral cooperation," he tweeted.