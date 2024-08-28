Jaipur : Government Set To Launch 'Heal In Rajasthan' Policy To Boost Medical Tourism

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma | X

Jaipur: Rajasthan, which until now has been attracting tourists to visit its forts, palaces, desert and lakes, will now invite people to improve their health and wellness. The state government is working to develop Rajasthan as a medical tourism destination.

An exclusive policy “Heal in Rajasthan” has been formulated for this for the next five years and a committee has also been constituted for Medical Value Travel. The government is planning to showcase the policy in the upcoming road shows to be held in various cities of India and abroad for investment summit Rising Rajasthan.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department Shubhra Singh said that due to continuous improvement in health services and availability of treatment at reasonable rates, the possibilities of medical tourism in the state have developed rapidly.

“Through policy decisions, the state government wants to expand these possibilities further. Other enterprises including pharma and the hotel business will also get a boost from this,” said Singh in the meeting with stakeholders that held to discuss the draft of the policy.

Under this policy, major government hospitals and medical colleges of the state will be identified as centers providing facilities for medical value travel. World-class facilities like dedicated wards, operation theaters, air-conditioned rooms, world-class catering and other facilities will be developed in these centers.

Along with this, to overcome language related problems, translators, places of worship of different religions and facilities for digital payment will also be developed. A separate website will be developed and branding of Heal in Rajasthan will be done on various platforms including social media.

The health centers of Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy and Aayush, will be developed for overall wellness of the tourists coming to the state.

To implement this policy, State Medical Value Travel Committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health Department. These committee will not only decide the policy related to medical tourism but will also ensure its effective and timely implementation.