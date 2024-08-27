 Rajasthan: Teenager Allegedly Gang-Raped By 2 Youths At Mahatma Gandhi Hospital’s Biomedical Waste Yard In Jodhpur; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: Teenager Allegedly Gang-Raped By 2 Youths At Mahatma Gandhi Hospital’s Biomedical Waste Yard In Jodhpur; Visuals Surface

Rajasthan: Teenager Allegedly Gang-Raped By 2 Youths At Mahatma Gandhi Hospital’s Biomedical Waste Yard In Jodhpur; Visuals Surface

A teenager (15) girl has been allegedly gang raped within the premises of government run Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur. The incident occurred late at night on August 25 at the biomedical waste dumping yard behind the building of the hospital. The police got the information on Monday evening.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
The Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur where a minor girl was gangraped on August 25 | X

Jaipur: A teenager (15) girl has been allegedly gang raped within the premises of government run Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur. The incident occurred late at night on August 25 at the biomedical waste dumping yard behind the building of the hospital. The police got the information on Monday evening.

According to Pratap Nagar assistant commissioner of police Anil Kumar, the teenager had left her home on Sunday evening after being reprimanded by her mother. Her missing report was lodged at Soorsagar police station on the evening of August 25. Police got information about the girl on August 26, after which her family members were informed

“A probe has been initiated after the minor’s medical examination. Forensic teams have collected evidence from the crime scene on Tuesday morning and teams have been formed to apprehend the suspects, whose identities have been preliminarily established."

According to the police, the two men approached the girl after finding her alone in the hospital premises and led her to the hospital’s biomedical waste dumping yard where they allegedly committed the crime.

FPJ Shorts
Haryana: BJP’s Kiran Choudhry Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha Seat Vacated By Deepender Hooda
Haryana: BJP’s Kiran Choudhry Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha Seat Vacated By Deepender Hooda
Navi Mumbai: Government Directs NMMC And CIDCO To Demolish 30 Illegal Structures On Landslide-Prone Belapur And Parsik Hills
Navi Mumbai: Government Directs NMMC And CIDCO To Demolish 30 Illegal Structures On Landslide-Prone Belapur And Parsik Hills
Murder Accused Darshan Shifted To Bellary Jail After Leaked Photo Of Him Smoking & Relaxing In Garden Went Viral
Murder Accused Darshan Shifted To Bellary Jail After Leaked Photo Of Him Smoking & Relaxing In Garden Went Viral
EPFO Faces Pressure From Pensioners' Body EPS-95 For ₹7,500 Minimum Pension And Full Medical Coverage
EPFO Faces Pressure From Pensioners' Body EPS-95 For ₹7,500 Minimum Pension And Full Medical Coverage

The police located the victim on Monday evening near the hospital and informed her family. The girl later disclosed the details of the assault to her parents and the police.

Read Also
Rajasthan: BSF Launches E-Pass Facility For Tourists Visiting India-Pakistan Border In Jaisalmer
article-image

The accused have been identified as cleaning workers. Hospital Superintendent Fateh Singh Bhati said that none of the accused working in the hospital. “We have reviewed the security arrangements in the hospital. The police have taken the CCTV footage around the incident site, and we are cooperating with the police,” said the superintendent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Housing Prices Surge 12% In Q2 2024: Report Highlights Steady Demand And Growth Across Major...

Indian Housing Prices Surge 12% In Q2 2024: Report Highlights Steady Demand And Growth Across Major...

Rajasthan: Teenager Allegedly Gang-Raped By 2 Youths At Mahatma Gandhi Hospital’s Biomedical Waste...

Rajasthan: Teenager Allegedly Gang-Raped By 2 Youths At Mahatma Gandhi Hospital’s Biomedical Waste...

Video: Makeshift Police Post Swept Away By Flash Flood As Torrential Rain Pounds Gujarat's Jamnagar

Video: Makeshift Police Post Swept Away By Flash Flood As Torrential Rain Pounds Gujarat's Jamnagar

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 27, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 27, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Dramatic Video: Indian Air Force's Helicopter Rescues Man Stranded For 30 Hours On A Rock In...

Dramatic Video: Indian Air Force's Helicopter Rescues Man Stranded For 30 Hours On A Rock In...