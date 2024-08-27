Rajasthan: Teenager Allegedly Gang-Raped By 2 Youths At Mahatma Gandhi Hospital’s Biomedical Waste Yard In Jodhpur; Visuals Surface

The Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur where a minor girl was gangraped on August 25 | X

Jaipur: A teenager (15) girl has been allegedly gang raped within the premises of government run Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur. The incident occurred late at night on August 25 at the biomedical waste dumping yard behind the building of the hospital. The police got the information on Monday evening.

According to Pratap Nagar assistant commissioner of police Anil Kumar, the teenager had left her home on Sunday evening after being reprimanded by her mother. Her missing report was lodged at Soorsagar police station on the evening of August 25. Police got information about the girl on August 26, after which her family members were informed

“A probe has been initiated after the minor’s medical examination. Forensic teams have collected evidence from the crime scene on Tuesday morning and teams have been formed to apprehend the suspects, whose identities have been preliminarily established."

According to the police, the two men approached the girl after finding her alone in the hospital premises and led her to the hospital’s biomedical waste dumping yard where they allegedly committed the crime.

The police located the victim on Monday evening near the hospital and informed her family. The girl later disclosed the details of the assault to her parents and the police.

The accused have been identified as cleaning workers. Hospital Superintendent Fateh Singh Bhati said that none of the accused working in the hospital. “We have reviewed the security arrangements in the hospital. The police have taken the CCTV footage around the incident site, and we are cooperating with the police,” said the superintendent.