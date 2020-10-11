Jagan Mohan Reddy writes to CJI Bobde, alleges Justice Ramana trying to destabilise Andhra Pradesh govt

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to Chief Justice of India Justice S A Bobde alleging that Justice NV Ramana, next-in-line for CJI, is trying to destabilise the Andhra Pradesh government.

According to a report by Indian Express, in the letter, Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that - Justice NV Ramana is trying to influence the High Courts in Andhra Pradesh due to his proximity with former CM Chandrababu Naidu. As per the report, the letter which is dated October 6 was released to the media in Hyderabad Saturday evening by Ajeya Kallam, Principal Advisor to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

“Sri Justice N.V Ramana has been influencing the sittings of the High Court including the roster of a few Honourable Judges and instances of how matters important to Telugu Desam Party have been allocated to a few Honourbale Judges…,” the Chief Minister’s note said.