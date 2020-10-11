Jagan Mohan Reddy writes to CJI Bobde, alleges Justice Ramana trying to destabilise Andhra Pradesh govt

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to Chief Justice of India Justice S A Bobde alleging that Justice NV Ramana, next-in-line for CJI, is trying to destabilise the Andhra Pradesh government.
According to a report by Indian Express, in the letter, Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that - Justice NV Ramana is trying to influence the High Courts in Andhra Pradesh due to his proximity with former CM Chandrababu Naidu. As per the report, the letter which is dated October 6 was released to the media in Hyderabad Saturday evening by Ajeya Kallam, Principal Advisor to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.
“Sri Justice N.V Ramana has been influencing the sittings of the High Court including the roster of a few Honourable Judges and instances of how matters important to Telugu Desam Party have been allocated to a few Honourbale Judges…,” the Chief Minister’s note said.
The letter further alleged that Justice NV Ramana had been influencing the sittings of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and important cases pertaining to Opposition Telugu Desam Party was being allocated to "few select judges".
Jagan Mohan Reddy also listed out cases and shared documents supporting his claim that judgments have been allegedly delivered in favour of the TDP leaders, NDTV reported. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has asked the Chief Justice of India to "consider initiating such steps as may be considered fit and proper to ensure that the state judiciary's neutrality is maintained".
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh opposition leader and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC B. Chengal Rayudu on Friday accused the state government of discontinuing long standing students' benefits such as scholarships and others to the weaker sections.
Rayudu said the government has reduced facilities to weaker sections by over 50 per cent. Challenging the ruling YSRCP leaders, Rayudu invited them for an open debate on 'Vidya Kanuka', which he termed as a diversionary tactic of Reddy.
