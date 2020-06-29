'It's working': BJP leaders hail Article 370 abrogation as Geelani announces 'dissociation' from Hurriyat

Against this backdrop, several BJP leaders have taken to Twitter to discuss the move. While some including former MP and National Vice President and spokesperson of the BJP, Baijayant Panda have opined that this is linked to the abrogation of Article 370, others have called for justice, stating that Geelani "must pay for his sins".

"This man was singularly responsible for ruining the lives of thousands of Kashmiri youths n families; for pushing Valley into terror n violence. Now resigns from Hurriyat without giving a reason. Does it absolve him of all d past sins?" wondered BJP leader Ram Madhav.

Earlier in the day, the BJP National General Secretary had also tweeted the audio clip and letter regarding Geelani's disassociation.

BJP IT Cell Chief, Amit Malviya opined that "he must pay for his sins", adding that he had "destroyed" Kashmir.

"Syed Shah Geelani, the man who destroyed Kashmir, used innocent Kashmiris as canon fodder to further Pakistan’s agenda, announces resignation from the Hurriyat. It is nothing but acceptance of his irrelevance after Modi administration abrogated 370!" Malviya tweeted.

Panda for his part hailed the abrogation of Article 370 and said that it was "working".

"Some had criticised the Modi govt abrogating the constitution's ONLY "temporary" article, Article 370 which facilitated terrorism, ethnic cleansing of Pandits, misogyny and more. They said it wouldn't work. Today the most virulent separatist Geelani quit the Hurriat. It's working," he tweeted.

