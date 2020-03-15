It's all in the stars: SP to win 350 out of 403 seats in UP, astrologer tells Akhilesh Yadav

SP president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said a palm reader had recently predicted that he will win 350 of the 403 seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and asserted that if voted to power, his government will hold a caste-wise census.

Speaking to reporters here at the party office, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "While going to Delhi on a flight, a person saw my palms and told me that if I work hard, I will form the next government by winning 350 seats." "I have decided that we will win one seat more than 350... Together we will win 351 seats in the 2022 Assembly elections," he added.

Hitting out at the ruling BJP, Yadav said if the saffron party can win 300 seats in the state by spreading lies, the Samajwadi Party can win 351 seats by working honestly.

"If the BJP can spread lies and win 300 seats, then we through our honest hardwork can win 351 seats. We will definitely achieve this," he said.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP-led NDA won 325 seats with 48.7 per cent votes, the SP won 47 seats with 21.8 per cent votes and the Bahujan Samaj Party won 19 seats with 22.2 per cent votes.