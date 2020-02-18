Uttar Pradesh Budget 2020 focuses on youth, infra and healthcare - here are the highlights

With next Assembly elections less than two years from now, the Yogi Adityanath-led Bhartiya Janta Party government’s budget for 2020-21 focuses on youth, infrastructure and health sectors which are expected to give a push to the economy.

Presented days after massive drubbing in Delhi, the budget of the State is the largest one - Rs 5.12 lakh crore which is Rs 33,000 crore more compared to last fiscal.

“Our first budget focussed on farmers, the second one on industrial development and the third one on women empowerment. The fourth budget focusses on youth and infrastructure; both will help us to achieve the target of one trillion dollars economy,” chief minister Yogi Adityanath claims while speaking to media after the budgetary presentation in the State Legislature by the finance minister Suresh Khanna.

However, an Apprenticeship training scheme for youth, which will offer Rs 2,500 a month, gets only Rs 100 cr which may not suffice for 4 lakh youth for a month. Apprenticeships are usually for six months or above. Rs 50 crore allocated for entrepreneurship also look minuscule.

Ayodhya, PM’s constituency Varanasi and CM’s home turf Gorakhpur have got a major boost in the budget.

Ayodhya, where the construction of a magnificent Ram temple is expected to begin soon, is included in “smart city” mission, gets Rs 500 crore for the airport, Rs 85 crores to make the city as a tourist spot, and another Rs 10 crore for renovation of Tulsi Smarak Bhavan.