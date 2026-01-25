 'Itne Paise Lete Ho Aur Aisa Khana Dete Ho…': Passengers Allege Rotten Food Served on Kolkata-Bound Vande Bharat Express | VIDEO
A video from the Kolkata-bound Vande Bharat Express has triggered outrage after passengers alleged they were served rotten and substandard food despite paying premium fares. The clip shows angry travellers confronting catering staff, holding up meal trays and complaining about spoiled items and inadequate portions. The incident, reported on January 24, has since gone viral on social media.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 12:25 PM IST
Angry passengers confront catering staff on the Kolkata-bound Vande Bharat Express after allegedly being served rotten and substandard food, with the heated exchange captured on camera | X/@Nher_who

A wave of outrage erupted aboard the Kolkata-bound Vande Bharat Express after passengers alleged they were served rotten and substandard food during the journey. A 40-second video of the incident, recorded on January 24, 2026, has since gone viral on social media.

Passengers Confront Catering Staff Over ‘Inedible’ Meals

The video shows visibly angry passengers holding up meal trays and pointing at food items that appear discoloured and spoiled. Several complained of stale vegetables, poorly cooked rice, hard rotis, and missing or inadequate portions of dal and sabzi, despite paying premium fares.

Heated Arguments Inside Coach

Multiple passengers are heard raising their voices in Hindi, accusing the catering service of serving “sadha hua khana” (rotten food) and questioning the high prices charged. Phrases such as “Itna paisa lete ho” and “Ye kya khana dete ho” can be heard as passengers demand accountability and ask to speak to senior officials.

Catering Staff Overwhelmed

One or two uniformed catering staff members, believed to be IRCTC pantry workers, are seen standing in the aisle attempting to respond. However, they appear overwhelmed as passengers continue to confront them, holding up trays and gesturing toward the food as evidence.

No Violence, But Rising Anger

While no physical altercation is visible, the atmosphere inside the coach remains tense, with finger-pointing, raised voices, and passengers standing up from their seats to protest the alleged food quality.

The incident has reignited concerns over onboard catering standards on premium train services, with passengers questioning how such lapses occur despite the high cost of travel on Vande Bharat Express trains.

