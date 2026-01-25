 Telangana: 23-Year-Old Woman Excise Constable Remains Critical After Being Run Over By Ganja Smugglers
A 23-year-old woman excise constable, Gajula Soumya, is critical after being run over by a car belonging to a ganja smuggling gang during a vehicle check in Telangana’s Nizamabad district. She lost a kidney due to severe injuries and was shifted to Hyderabad for treatment. Police arrested two accused and booked them for attempt to murder.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 01:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: The condition of a woman constable of the excise department remained critical on Sunday after she was run over by a car belonging to a ganja smuggling gang in Telangana’s Nizamabad district.

Gajula Soumya has been shifted to Hyderabad and admitted to a hospital for advanced treatment, officials said.

The 23-year-old was severely injured while on duty after a car ran over her during a vehicle check near Madhavnagar village in Nizamabad district late on Friday (January 23) night.

About The Incident

The incident occurred when a special excise team, acting on a tip-off, stopped a Swift car. Two of the four suspects in the car jumped out and fled. Soumya, who was standing in front of the car, was hit as the driver suddenly accelerated the vehicle. After she fell beneath the wheels, the driver reversed the vehicle in an apparent bid to flee, then rammed into an electric pole while turning left.

Police arrested the driver and another suspect and launched a hunt for the two others. The excise personnel seized 2.5 kg of ganja from the car. The accused were transporting the contraband from Nirmal district to Nizamabad.

A severely injured Soumya was admitted to a hospital, where doctors removed one kidney because of internal injuries.

As her condition turned critical, she was shifted to Hyderabad and admitted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

The Department of Prohibition and Excise has taken serious note of the incident and formed a team for thorough investigation.

On a complaint by the department, the police registered an attempt to murder case against the accused. Both the arrested men were produced before a court. Saifuddin, the driver, and Syed Sohail have been sent to judicial custody

Police launched a hunt for two other accused -- Raheel and Mateen.

Senior officials of the excise department called on the family of Soumya and assured them of all assistance.

