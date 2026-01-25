Mann Ki Baat's 130th Episode: PM Modi Highlights Power Of Collective Action In Solving Local Problems

PM Modi | File Pic

New Delhi: Addressing the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the innovative efforts of the people to find solutions to the problems through the "collective strength" of society, while giving examples from Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi, speaking during the 130th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', said, "The people of our country are very innovative. Seeking solutions to problems is part of our countrymen's nature. Some do this through startups, while others try to find a solution through the collective strength of society."

Giving an example of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, he said, "The People there have lent life anew to the Tamsa River that flows through this place. The Tamsa is not just a river; it's a living continuum of our cultural and spiritual heritage. This river, which crosses Ayodhya and merges with the Ganga, was once the axis of life for the people of this region."

However, the Prime Minister mentioned that due to rising pollution levels, the uninterrupted flow of the river was obstructed due to blockage by silt, garbage and filth.

"After that, the people here started a campaign to give it a new lease of life. The river was cleaned, and shady, fruit-bearing trees were planted along its banks. Local people engaged themselves at the task with a sense of duty… and through everyone's efforts, the river was revived," he said.

PM Modi also cited another example of public participation from Andhra Pradesh's Ananthapur -- a region that has been grappling with a severe drought.

"The soil here is red and sandy, which is why people face water shortages. Many areas here do not receive rain for long periods. People sometimes even compare Anantapur to a desert drought. To address this problem, locals resolved to clean the reservoirs. After that, with the support of the administration, the 'Ananta Neeru Sanrakshanam Project' was launched," he said.

"Under this effort, more than 10 reservoirs have been revived. These reservoirs are filling with water now. Simultaneously, more than 7,000 trees have been planted. This means that, along with water conservation, the green cover in Anantapur has also increased. Children can also enjoy swimming here. In a way, the entire ecosystem here has been revitalised," he added.

Whether it's Azamgarh, Ananthapur, or anywhere else in the country, the Prime Minister said. "It's heartening to see people uniting and fulfilling big resolves with a sense of duty. This spirit of public participation and collectivity is our country's greatest strength."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)