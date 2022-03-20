It will ensure that Manipur has stable and responsible govt: Union Min Nirmala Sitharaman after Biren Singh named CM for second term

After N Biren Singh was unanimously elected as the Chief Minister of Manipur on Sunday, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who was sent to the state as central observer said that it is a good decision taken by everyone.

"It will ensure that Manipur has a stable and responsible govt which will build further because the Centre today under the leadership of PM Modi gives special attention to Northeastern states," Nirmala Sitharaman added.

N Biren Singh would remain the chief minister of the northeastern state of Manipur for a second term.

The legislature party's meeting and announcement follows 10 days of uncertainty since the results were announced with rival leaders Biren Singh and senior BJP MLA Th Biswajit Singh rushing to Delhi twice to meet central leaders in what was seen as part of a hectic lobbying exercise by rival camps, despite denials of differences.

Sitharaman and Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is the co-observer, arrived at Imphal earlier Sunday to attend the meeting of the newly elected BJP MLAs in the state.

Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Manipur's titular king and BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba and party national spokesperson Sambit Patra also flew in for the crucial meet.

The BJP has returned to power in Manipur by winning 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recent assembly elections in the state.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 05:15 PM IST