N Biren Singh unanimously elected as Chief Minister of Manipur at BJP legislature party meeting

Manipur's acting CM N Biren Singh was on Sunday unanimously elected as the Chief Minister of the State in the Manipur BJP legislature party meeting, in Imphal today.

Biren was elected as CM in presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Bharatiya Janata Party state president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi and BJP MLAs at the party office in Imphal.

Manipur's acting CM N Biren Singh unanimously elected as the Chief Minister of the State in the Manipur BJP legislature party meeting, in Imphal today. pic.twitter.com/KU57xu5nW6 — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2022

#WATCH | BJP central observers Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju and other BJP MLAs felicitate the unanimously elected Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh in Imphal. pic.twitter.com/2vfgco20SZ — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2022

The BJP leaders had been discussing the government formation in Manipur after the BJP won an absolute majority in the state for the first time. It will be the second successive government of the party in the state.

Earlier on Saturday, Singh said he has never contested elections "for CM or any other post" but as a worker of BJP and the party's central leadership will take a decision on the next chief minister in the state.

The BJP had formed the previous government in the state with the support of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the National People's Party (NPP) with Biren Singh as Chief Minister.

BJP legislator T Biswajit Singh's name was also doing the rounds as a possible choice for the post of CM in Manipur.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 04:57 PM IST