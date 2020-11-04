'It is wrong': Twitter reacts after Arnab Goswami arrested in two-year-old suicide case

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested on Wednesday in an abetment to suicide case.
According to reports, a team of Alibaug police picked up Goswami from his residence. Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed he was assaulted by police at his home while being taken away.
Goswami was arrested in the abetment to suicide case of 2018, which had been closed earlier and has now been reopened. Arnab Goswami arrested for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik.
Reacting to Arnab Goswami's arrest, scores of netizens took to Twitter and slammed police for manhandling the Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief.
One user said: "It is wrong to arrest Arnab Goswami in a 2 Year Old Case? Sanjiv Bhatt is languishing in Jail for a Custodial Death case of 1990, which had been long closed and then reopened in 2012. Arnab always applauded such action."
While another user said: "Shame on Mumbai Police who attacked, Arrested & Assaulted 4th pillar of Democracy! Shame on Mumbai Police who didn't lodge a Single FIR in the SSR case! Shame on Mumbai Police who intentionally deleted Disha's file and didn't recover!"
Here's what netizens had to say:
A police team swooped on the Republic TV's chief and picked him up from his home even as his family protested while his colleagues started rushing to the spot for live coverage. The channel strongly slammed the move for "parading the editor of a top Indian news channel like a criminal, pulled by the hair, threatened, not allowed to drink water" after 20-30 policemen barged there.
Speaking from one of the vehicles, Goswami said he was assaulted, even as his shaken colleagues made direct emotional appeals to the Supreme Court and High Court judges "seeking justice" for what was happening right in the middle of Mumbai, in a telecast of the developments.
In May this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced that a re-investigation has been ordered on a fresh complaint by Adnya Naik, daughter of the architect Anvay Naik. Deshmukh had said Adnya alleged that the Alibaug police had not investigated the alleged non-payment of dues from Goswami's channel, which she claimed drove her father and grandmother to suicide in May 2018.
