'It is wrong': Twitter reacts after Arnab Goswami arrested in two-year-old suicide case

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested on Wednesday in an abetment to suicide case.

According to reports, a team of Alibaug police picked up Goswami from his residence. Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed he was assaulted by police at his home while being taken away.

Goswami was arrested in the abetment to suicide case of 2018, which had been closed earlier and has now been reopened. Arnab Goswami arrested for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik.

Reacting to Arnab Goswami's arrest, scores of netizens took to Twitter and slammed police for manhandling the Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief.

One user said: "It is wrong to arrest Arnab Goswami in a 2 Year Old Case? Sanjiv Bhatt is languishing in Jail for a Custodial Death case of 1990, which had been long closed and then reopened in 2012. Arnab always applauded such action."