'It is Surat today, it will be Mumbai tomorrow': AAP after winning 27 seats in Gujarat Municipal Corporation Elections 2021

The Aam Aadmi Party made a spectacular debut in Gujarat and won 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation Polls. This was the party's maiden attempt in Gujarat Local Body elections.
AAP spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon said, "Congratulations to the people of Gujarat and our colleagues - The party rank and file who worked so hard and demonstrated that 'clean politics' is possible across India. The Congress is the opposition that the BJP wants and going by the results - is a sinking ship. Congress' rout has yet again demonstrated that it is finished."
She added, "It is only Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP that can successfully take on BJP electorally. Across India, slowly but surely, AAP is emerging as not just an alternative, but the solution. It is Surat today, it will surely be the BMC in Mumbai tomorrow. We shall prevail."
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal will hold a road show on February 26 in Gujarat, where his party registered impressive gains in the civic body polls.
In a tweet in Hindi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief thanked the people of Gujarat for ushering in an era of "new politics" in the state.
Party leaders said Kejriwal will hold a road show in Surat, where the AAP has won 27 seats in the municipal polls.
"AAP National Convenor Shri @ArvindKejriwal will visit Gujarat on 26th Feb, 2021. He will thank the people of Gujarat for believing in AAP's Model of Development, in a grand Road Show," a tweet from the official handle of the AAP said.
The BJP on Tuesday appeared on course to retain power in six municipal corporations after winning 450 seats in the Gujarat Municipal Corporation Election.