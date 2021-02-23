'It is Surat today, it will be Mumbai tomorrow': AAP after winning 27 seats in Gujarat Municipal Corporation Elections 2021

The Aam Aadmi Party made a spectacular debut in Gujarat and won 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation Polls. This was the party's maiden attempt in Gujarat Local Body elections.

AAP spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon said, "Congratulations to the people of Gujarat and our colleagues - The party rank and file who worked so hard and demonstrated that 'clean politics' is possible across India. The Congress is the opposition that the BJP wants and going by the results - is a sinking ship. Congress' rout has yet again demonstrated that it is finished."

She added, "It is only Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP that can successfully take on BJP electorally. Across India, slowly but surely, AAP is emerging as not just an alternative, but the solution. It is Surat today, it will surely be the BMC in Mumbai tomorrow. We shall prevail."