Gujarat Rajya Sabha bypolls: BJP wins both seats unopposed

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday won both Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat which had fallen vacant following the demise of the sitting MPs. The elections to the two seats were held following the demise of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel and BJP's Abhay Ganpatray Bhardwaj.

BJP's Dineshchamdra Jemalbhai Ananvadiya and Rambhai Harjibhai Mokariya won the Rajya Sabha bypolls unopposed as the opposition Congress party did not field any candidate. Reportedly, there were two dummy candidates from the BJP -- Rajnikant Patel and Kirit Solanki -- who withdrew their nominations on Saturday.

"A byelection to the council of states by the elected members of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly was held for the purpose of filing up the vacany caused due to the death of Shri Patel Ahmed Mohammad. Dineshchamdra Jemalbhai Ananvadiya the candidate sponsored by the Bharatiya Janata Party has been declared elected uncontested today i.e, on dated 22-02-2021," read a release from the Returning Officer CB Pandya.

"A byelection to the council of states by the elected members of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly was held for the purpose of filing up the vacany caused due to the death of Abhay Ganpatray Bhardwaj. Rambhai Harjibhai Mokariya the candidate sponsored by the Bharatiya Janata Party has been declared elected uncontested today i.e, on dated 22-02-2021," the release added.