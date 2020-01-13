'It is so beautiful': Twitter reacts to giant shankh installed at Delhi airport

A giant shankh (conch) was recently installed at the Delhi airport, received mixed reactions on Twitter. On Monday, netizens took to Twitter to express how they felt about the conch installed at the Delhi airport.
The giant shankh was installed at the Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International airport in October last year as part of the beautification of the airport. The shankh slowly rotates on its vertical axis.
The installation received mixed reactions on Twitter, while some hailed it, on the other hand, some called it ugly. Taking to Twitter, Sunetra Choudhury, a well-known journalist, said "Oh my dear lord @DelhiAirport , this is even uglier than the carpet. Please remove." Sunetra Choudhury was later criticised after she posted the tweet objecting to the installation of a giant conch at the Delhi airport.
One user while hailing the giant shankh said, "The installation is so beautiful and clean, it shows your reflection! Great work Delhi Airport team."
While another user said, "a positive memory to remind all those coming and leaving INDIA about the religious significance of the Conch. Have good eyes to appreciate."
The conch shell, known as Shankh in India, has religious importance in Hinduism and Buddhism. In Hindu mythology, the shankh is a sacred emblem of the Hindu preserver god Vishnu. It is also the used as a trumpet in Hindu rituals, and in the past was it used as a war trumpet. It is often used in Hindu art, and households also use as a decorative item.
