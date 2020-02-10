'Issuing threats is a norm in your Jihadi World...': BJP Karnataka to journalist Rana Ayyub

On Monday, BJP Karnataka has hit back at journalist Rana Ayyub for her comment on their "Kaagaz Nahi Dikayenge Hum" video posted during Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday.

BJP Karnataka had tweeted a video on the micro-blogging site. In the video, several burqa-clad women are seen showing their voting cards, while standing in a queue to cast their vote. Mocking these women, BJP Karnataka used the very slogan that has become synonymous with the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) and National Register of Citizens(NRC) protests- “Hum Kagaaz Nahi Dikhaneynege", written by Varun Grover.

BJP’s Karnataka handle tweeted: "Kaagaz Nahi Dikayenge Hum" ! ! ! Keep the documents safe, you will need to show them again during #NPR exercise. #DelhiPolls2020