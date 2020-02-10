'Issuing threats is a norm in your Jihadi World...': BJP Karnataka to journalist Rana Ayyub

On Monday, BJP Karnataka has hit back at journalist Rana Ayyub for her comment on their "Kaagaz Nahi Dikayenge Hum" video posted during Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday.
BJP Karnataka had tweeted a video on the micro-blogging site. In the video, several burqa-clad women are seen showing their voting cards, while standing in a queue to cast their vote. Mocking these women, BJP Karnataka used the very slogan that has become synonymous with the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) and National Register of Citizens(NRC) protests- “Hum Kagaaz Nahi Dikhaneynege", written by Varun Grover.
BJP’s Karnataka handle tweeted: "Kaagaz Nahi Dikayenge Hum" ! ! ! Keep the documents safe, you will need to show them again during #NPR exercise. #DelhiPolls2020
The post drew ire of several Twitter users. Ayyub too slammed the party for the tweet. She wrote, "This is the official handle of the ruling party of India with a direct threat to Muslims. Does the world need any more proof of Narendra Modi's agenda to reduce Muslims as second class citizens. So many of us have been accused of misplaced paranoia. The threat is at our doorstep."
Hitting back at her, BJP Karnataka said that issuing threats is a norm in your Jihadi World, not in our Hindutva Bharat. The party added that Muslims may be second class citizens for you, but for PM Modi they are Indians.
The Twitter handle wrote, "Relax, Miss Journalist ? Since when did asking people to keep their documents safe become Threat? Issuing threats is a norm in your Jihadi World, not in our Hindutva Bharat. Muslims may be second class Citizens for you, but for PM Modi they are Indians. Bharat Mata Ki Jai."
