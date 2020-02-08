'Kagaz nahi dikhayenge': BJP Karnataka mocks Muslim women voters, says keep the documents safe for NPR

On Saturday, even as Delhi stepped out to vote, BJP’s Karnataka handle mocked the female voters using the slogan that has become synonymous with the CAA-NRC protests.
Based on a popular poem by Varun Grover, the phrase goes: “Hum Kagaaz Nahi Dikhaneynege.’
Mocking the phrase, BJP’s Karnataka handle tweeted; “"Kaagaz Nahi Dikayenge Hum". Keep the documents safe, you will need to show them again during #NPR exercise. #DelhiPolls2020”
The BJP's tweet seems to go against what the party has recently said about the NPR.
Earlier this week, in written replies to specific questions on the National Population Register (NPR), the Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that no document is to be collected during the exercise to update the national population data.
He stated that respondents are only expected to provide information true to the best of their knowledge and belief.
"Demographic and other particulars of each family and individual are to be updated/collected. No document is to be collected during the exercise. The Aadhaar number is to be given voluntarily. Further, no verification is to be done to ferret out individuals whose citizenship is doubtful, during the exercise." the minister replied," he said.
The post has also outraged many on Twitter. While some spoke in support of the BJP, others still interpreted it as being a threat.
"For once BJP karnataka has found a grasp of humor. Now of these people are found in Shaheen bhag you know caa was never the agenda with proof," one user wrote.
