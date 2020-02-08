'Kagaz nahi dikhayenge': BJP Karnataka mocks Muslim women voters, says keep the documents safe for NPR

The BJP's tweet seems to go against what the party has recently said about the NPR.

Earlier this week, in written replies to specific questions on the National Population Register (NPR), the Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that no document is to be collected during the exercise to update the national population data.

He stated that respondents are only expected to provide information true to the best of their knowledge and belief.

"Demographic and other particulars of each family and individual are to be updated/collected. No document is to be collected during the exercise. The Aadhaar number is to be given voluntarily. Further, no verification is to be done to ferret out individuals whose citizenship is doubtful, during the exercise." the minister replied," he said.