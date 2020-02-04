Home Ministry's Uncertainty Principle reigns supreme in Lok Sabha; no decision on preparation of NRC 'till now'

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, on Tuesday, clarified that the government has not taken any decision on preparing a National Register of Citizens (NRC). The clarification came in response to a question in the Lok Sabha, regarding preparation of the NRC.

"Till now, there is no decision on the preparation of the NRC for Indian citizens at the national level," said the written reply.

The question was raised by MPs Chandan Singh and Nageshwar Rao.