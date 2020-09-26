'Issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel...': Sanjay Raut takes a jibe at opposition over Bihar polls

Raut has, in recent days, clashed repeatedly with several eminent personalities including actor Kangana Ranaut as the investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput unfolded. The Bihar Police investigation that appeared to be at loggerheads with the Mumbai Police had raised the hackles of many, and since then the backlash against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has been facing heat.

More recently, Raut had said that while the Narcotics Control Bureau's job was to prevent drug smuggling, "here they are calling one person after the other". "In which field, there is no addiction? Some have an addiction to money, some have other addictions," he had said.

At the same time, many others allege that Rajput's death is being politicised. Raut's comments seem to be a dig at the NDA alliance that will be contesting the polls under the aegis of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Raut has indicated that the Sena might also contest the Bihar polls.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a call on Shiv Sena contesting the Bihar elections in coming 2-3 days. The election in Bihar is held on caste and other things. Labour laws or farmers bills will not be an issue in Bihar elections," he was quoted as saying.

