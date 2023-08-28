ISRO To Launch Aditya-L1 To Study The Sun On September 2 From Sriharikota; Check Details

ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Monday announced the date and time of the launch of its Aditya-L1 mission to study the Sun.

The spacecraft will be launched on September 2 from ISRO's Sriharikota base at 11.50 hrs.

"The launch of Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun is scheduled for September 2, 2023, at 11:50 Hrs. IST from Sriharikota," ISRO tweeted.

People who are interested to see the launch can do so from the Launch View Gallery at Sriharikota by registering at https://lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATION/index.jsp.

ISRO's latest announcement comes just five days after the success of its Chandrayaan-3 Mission.

India became the first nation in the world to land on the South Pole of the Moon and the fourth overall to manage a soft-landing on the Lunar surface thanks to ISRO.

Aditya-L1 Mission Details:

Aditya L1 is poised to become India's pioneering space mission dedicated to Sun research.

The spacecraft is slated to enter a strategic halo orbit encircling the Lagrange point 1 (L1), situated approximately 1.5 million km away from Earth in the Sun-Earth system.

Placing a satellite within this halo orbit offers a remarkable advantage:

Continuous Solar Observation

Unobstructed View: Free from Occultations and Eclipses

Promising Unprecedented Insights into Real-time Solar Activities and Space Weather Impact

Advanced Payloads: Illuminating Solar Secrets

Equipped with seven sophisticated payloads, the spacecraft will scrutinize the Sun's photosphere, chromosphere, and its outermost layer, the corona. These observations will leverage electromagnetic, particle, and magnetic field detectors.

Notably, four of these payloads will directly observe the Sun, while the remaining three will conduct in-situ investigations of particles and fields at Lagrange point L1. This unique approach will yield critical scientific data about how solar dynamics propagate through the interplanetary medium.

Major Science objectives of Aditya-L1 mission are:

Study of Solar upper atmospheric (chromosphere and corona) dynamics.

Study of chromospheric and coronal heating, physics of the partially ionized plasma, initiation of the coronal mass ejections, and flares

Observe the in-situ particle and plasma environment providing data for the study of particle dynamics from the Sun.

Physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism.

Diagnostics of the coronal and coronal loops plasma: Temperature, velocity and density.

Development, dynamics and origin of CMEs.

Identify the sequence of processes that occur at multiple layers (chromosphere, base and extended corona) which eventually leads to solar eruptive events.

Magnetic field topology and magnetic field measurements in the solar corona .

Drivers for space weather (origin, composition and dynamics of solar wind.

