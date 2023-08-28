Mumbai Masala: City’s Pride In ISRO’s Mission

Mumbai Masala: Mumbai’s Pride In ISRO’s Mission |

When Vikrant landed on the moon, Mumbai was agog with excitement. From the high-rises of Malabar Hill to the slums of Dharavi, there were celebrations. Many burst crackers and distributed sweets to all and sundry. The sense of pride in being an Indian could be seen on every Mumbaikar’s face. Even the following day, the demand for sweets was so huge that mithai shops ran out of stock. Since the sweets were not available, people settled for biscuits. At several railway stations and bus stands complete strangers went about handing out sweets to all. Volunteers of the Raza Academy assembled in front of Minara Masjid and gave out sweets from the famous Zam Zam dukan nearby. For once the cops were not worried about any untoward incident taking place.

Unfounded and unpleasant

Two statements stood out during the inauguration of the recent Jewish circuit at the Nariman Lighthouse (Chabad House). The first by its director, Rabbi Israel Kozlovsky, and the other by the Minister of State for Culture and Media, Federal Republic of Germany, Claudia Roth, who had come to inaugurate its plaque. Israel said that they were surprised to see no memorial for all victims of the 26/11 terror attack and so they had made the first one at Nariman House, which was part of the (tourism) circuit. Roth, whose expression of thoughts were incoherent, said while the Lighthouse stood as hope, it was an “open wound” for which enough was not done to wipe the “tears” and could be that people here are “culturally different”. A section of Indian media found both statements unfounded, unpleasant and even hypocritical. First because there exists no memorial for all victims with all names of the many past terror attacks Mumbai has suffered. Second, for saying people are “culturally different” because they have not done enough post-terror attack. (Ashutosh M Shukla)

ALL SET TO WELCOME GANPATI BAPPA

Devotees carrying Ganesh idol to their respective pandal from workshop in Mumbai | Salman Ansari FPJ

Dadar’s food scene gets tastier

Dadar (East) had a small but excellent Udipi restaurant serving some of the best rava dosas in town. It was located close to Dadar TT at the start of Tilak Bridge. But after the untimely demise of its owner, Suresh Shetty, it was converted into a fusion food joint. Jyoti Refreshments, also at Dadar TT, serves some of the best medu vada-sambar in central Mumbai. Now an addition has been made to the food scene at Dadar in the form of Udipi 2 Bombay next to the famous Bay Watch bar and restaurant. It has an air-conditioned wing. But what is important is the food that is served. The Malgudi dosa, thatte idli, moong dosa are all worth devouring. The coconut chutney and sambar are decent and so is the service. Certainly a ‘hatka’ Udipi restaurant is badly needed in that area.

Celebrating the moon landing

Atul Shah, former MLA of the BJP, is a politician with a difference. A veteran member of the BJP, he was close to the late Pramod Mahajan. He is forever helping the people of Kalbadevi, Mumbadevi and Gulalwadi areas. Even though he is not an MLA any more, people still flock to him because of his ability to get work done. No problem is too small for Atulbhai, as he is affectionately called. As a party leader also he is very active. Recently when Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon, he organised a massive celebration. As a spokesperson of the state BJP, he made it a point to distribute ladoos to all mediapersons in their offices. The box containing the ladoos contained two QR codes. By scanning them you could hear two songs in praise of the lunar mission. In a way Atubhai is very media savvy, much like his political guru Mahajan.

Tailpiece

Many of the scientists of ISRO who launched Chandrayaan-3 are south Indians and their success is attributed to “thair sadam”, or curd rice, which is a favourite comfort food down south. (Compiled by S Balakrishnan)