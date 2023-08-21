Mumbai Masala: A Young Man’s Journey Into Buddhism

Representative Image | Nato Pereira/Pixabay

When a young man with a degree in automobile engineering starts delving into Buddhism, it is indeed a matter of deep interest. Meet Bandra boy Advait Kottary (33), who recently made a debut in historical fiction with his first book Siddhartha: The Boy Who Became the Buddha, published by Hachette India. The book has been receiving good response from readers, especially because of the insights it provides. The book has a perceptive foreword penned by noted singer Rekha Bharadwaj. She writes, “Good books have a way of finding you at just the right time, and they resonate with you so much more because of that. As you reflect on the text you are reading, you realise that not only do the words connect to what you are going through but that your lived experience informs the way you respond to the book.” Advait’s parents Sailesh and Gajra are understandably proud of his achievement so early in life.

Once a ‘khabri’ point, now a restaurant

Lalit Bar & Restaurant near Goregaon station on the west side was once a favourite with the sleuths of the crime branch. Ace encounter specialists like the late Vijay Salaskar used to drop in there to meet their ‘khabris’, or informants, from the underworld. Now the place has been converted into a vegetarian restaurant serving excellent cuisine. There is an air-conditioned section and a non-AC as well. The ambiance is good and no booze is served. The place serves the usual south Indian dishes like onion masala dosa, masala uttappam, etc. It also has on offer Mexican (nachos, tacos, burritos, BBQ cottage cheese), Italian (alfredo risotto, penne and Arrabiata), and a variety of sizzlers like cajun spicy Mexican, grilled paneer steak, sizzling pesto, etc. The prices are slightly on the higher side, but then you get full value for money. The service is quietly efficient. Little wonder the place has become a big hit with not only Goregaonkars, but diners from neighbouring suburbs.

On the occasion of World Photography Day, lensmen admire the ancient box camera that was used in the 1950s by the late Marotrao Shinde, ex-president of the Thane Municipal Council | ANISHA SHINDE

Matunga misses its link to southern cinema

Tamil superstar Rajnikant’s latest offering Jailer has received a fantastic response. Normally, superhit Tamil films are released in Aurora theatre at Matunga. At least a day before the release of a Rajini-starrer, fans from neighbouring Dharavi and other places start decorating the theatre. Much larger than life cut outs of the superstar are erected at the entrance and hundreds of pouches of milk are poured from top in veneration. Sweets are distributed while a “nadaswaram” band performs with gusto. Sadly, Aurora, a single-screen cinema hall, downed shutters a few years ago. In a way, it was an iconic institution which provided a much-needed link to southern cinema. Hundreds of Tamil films were released here with packed audiences. When “Sampoorna Ramayan” was released, the audience were moved to tears watching the story of Lord Rama. Aartis were performed and many even prostrated in the aisles. Films of MGR were greeted with whistling and loud clapping, while those of Sivaji Ganesan were warmly welcomed by mature cinegoers.

Compiled By S Balakrishnan

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)