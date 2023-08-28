India On Moon: ISRO Releases Graph Of Temperature Variation On Lunar Surface With Increase In Depth

Representative Image | Pixabay

For the first time in lunar history, the top soil of the South Pole has been profiled to understand the thermal behaviour of the moon’s surface. ISRO on Sunday released a graph of the temperature variation on lunar surface with increase in depth. The results were dazzling. It was found that at a depth of 8 cm, the temperature was as low as (-) 10 degrees centigrade. With gradual rise towards the surface, the temperature too was seen to be rising.

Above the surface, the graph showed a relative stagnancy in temperature between 50-60 degrees centigrade. Putting it in perspective, a scientist explained that when we go two to three centimetres inside the Earth, we hardly see two to three degree centigrade variation. We believed that on the moon the temperature would be somewhere between 20° Celsius and 30° Celsius on the surface, but the variation is between 70°C and -10°C. This is surprisingly higher than what we had expected." This is the first such profile for the lunar South Pole, a statement said.

The thermal variation was measured by the ChaSTE payload onboard Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander module. The payload is equipped with a controlled penetration mechanism capable of reaching a depth of 10 cm beneath the surface. The probe is fitted with 10 individual temperature sensors. The payload was developed by a team led by the Space Physics Laboratory of ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in collaboration with Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad.

Earlier missions have revealed that the surface of the moon is blanketed by a thin layer of weaklycohesive detrital materials which are generally referred to as "soil" or "regolith." Chandrayaan-3 is the first to study the thermo physical properties of the first 10 cm of the lunar surface; according to scientists, a few meters of lunar soil may offer a detailed record of 60 per cent of lunar history.

