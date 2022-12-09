e-Paper Get App
According to the country's premier space research agency, the joint hypersonic vehicle trial matched with the predetermined targets.

ANIUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 06:05 PM IST
article-image
ISRO successfully completes joint 'hypersonic vehicle trials' at HQ IDS | Representative image
New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully conducted a joint hypersonic vehicle trial along with the Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS). 

According to the country's premier space research agency, the joint hypersonic vehicle trial matched with the predetermined targets. 

A post on ISRO's official Twitter handle read, "@ISRO and JSIIC @HQ_IDS have jointly conducted Hypersonic vehicle trials. The trials achieved all required parameters and demonstrated Hypersonic vehicle capability." 

