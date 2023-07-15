ISRO Reports Successful Completion of First Orbit-Raising Manoeuvre For Chandrayaan-3

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Saturday that scientists have successfully executed the first orbit-raising manoeuvre for the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. According to a social media post by ISRO, the spacecraft's health is reported to be "normal".

As per the space agency, Chandrayaan-3 is now positioned in an orbit that ranges from a closest distance to Earth of 173 km to a farthest distance of 41,762 km.

"Chandrayaan-3 Mission update: The spacecraft's health is normal. The first orbit raising manoeuvre (Earthbound firing-1) was successfully performed at ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. Spacecraft is now in 41762kms x 173kms orbit," ISRO said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On July 14, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) accomplished a successful launch of its third edition of the Moon exploration programme from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The mission's objective is to achieve a soft landing on the unexplored south pole of the Moon, a remarkable milestone for India.

To date, only three countries—the United States, China, and Russia—have successfully landed spacecraft on the lunar surface.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)