ISRO Recruitment Notification 2019: 327 vacancies for Scientists/Engineers, Check isro.gov.in

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has announced its recruitment cadre for 327 Scientist/Engineer and Group A Gazetted posts. The aspirants who are eager to work with the reputed organization should go to the official website of ISRO for notification. The forms are available on the isro.gov.in till 4th November 2019.

The basic eligibility to apply for Group A Gazzetted posts at ISRO, is a BE/B.Tech degree with First class securing minimum aggregate score of 65% or CGPA 6.84/10. The age criteria is 35 years maximum. The reserved category has been received some exceptions as per the government norms.

The online application should be filled on or before 4th November 2019. While the last date for offline fee payment is 6th November and the application fee is Rs.100. The date of the exam is said to be on 12th January 2020. The selection procedure involves written test comprising of 80 objective questions and an interview.

The vacancy details are as follows:

· Scientist/Engineer in Electronics: 131 posts

· Scientist/Engineer in Mechanical: 135 posts

· Scientist/engineer in Computer Science: 58 posts

· Scientist/Engineer in Electronics Autonomous Body: 3 posts.