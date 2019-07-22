India's moon mission! ISRO launches Chandrayaan-2 at 2:43 pm

Thousands of people have gathered to witness the launch of the Chandrayaan-2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 2.43 pm today at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

During the time of the launch the weather was cloudy. The spacecraft took off exactly a week after the mission was aborted after a technical snag was detected less than an hour before the launch. In the run-up to the launch, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on its Twitter, gave regular updates about preparations.

ISRO chief K Sivan on Sunday said that the Chandrayaan-2 will perform 15 crucial manoeuvres in the days to come. He added that all the preparatory work regarding the launch has been completed, and technical glitches that developed in the first attempt have been rectified. The ISRO chief said that the spacecraft will be landing on the moon very slowly. "It will land on the South Pole. There is a lot of scientific testing to be done regarding the mission. Scientists around the world are looking forward to the launch," Sivan had said.