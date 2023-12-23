'Israel-Affiliated' Vessel With 21 Indians Comes Under Suspected Drone Attack Off Porbandar Coast; No Casualties

Indian Navy ships carrying medical supplies to arrive in Mumbai today | Representative Image

An 'Israel-affiliated' reported damage and caught fire after an alleged drone attack in the Arabian sea on Saturday which forced the Indian Navy and Coast Guard to take counter measures.

The attack was reported by the merchant vessel, MV Chem Pluto, at 217 nautical miles off Porbandar coast in Gujarat. The vessel has crude oil and was going towards Mangalore from a port in Saudi Arabia.

Fire extinguished, crew & vessel safe

As per inputs received, the fire has been extinguished but it has affected its functioning. The 22-member crew and the vessel itself are "safe".

The ICGS Vikram was deployed on the patrol of the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone when it was directed towards the merchant ship in distress.

"All crew are safe which includes around 20 Indians. The ICGS Vikram has alerted all ships in the area to provide assistance to it," Indian defence officials stated.

UKMTO (United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations) disclosed ongoing investigations into the incident and advised vessels in the area to exercise caution, reporting any suspicious activity to authorities.



MRCC to probe incident

An official from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai stated that an email from the ship's agent, Fleet Management, reported a fire suspected to be due to a drone attack at a location 217 nautical miles off Porbandar around 10 am.

The vessel, carrying 21 Indians and a Nepali citizen, managed to extinguish the fire. Engineers are actively working to restore electricity.

Additionally, the MRCC diverted the MV Marlin, a merchant navy ship, which confirmed the safety of the crew.

Further investigation is underway to determine the nature of the incident, particularly if it was indeed a drone attack.