Coast Guard Launches Flood Relief Operations In South Tamil Nadu Districts

The cyclonic circulation in Southeast Bay of Bengal in areas off Sri Lanka and southern districts of Tamil Nadu has resulted in unprecedented rains on 17th and 18th Dec 23 leading to flood like situation in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts. The Tamil Nadu State administration has sought assistance of Indian Coast Guard for rescue of stranded citizens and supply of relief material such as food and medicine etc. to the local population in the flood affected areas. Presently, mobile communication network facilities at Tuticorin are not available.

Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 16 situated at Tuticorin is maintaining close coordination with the District administration of both Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi Districts. Six (06) Disaster Relief Teams (DRTs) from Indian Coast Guard have been deployed for rescue and relief operations in coordination with District administrations. Further, an Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) of Indian Coast Guard with an integral helicopter onboard has been deployed to monitor the situation in coastal areas of Tuticorin and to respond to any eventuality at sea and shore locations.

Consequent to closure of Tuticorin airport, Indian Coast Guard is augmenting its assets in area by positioning a fixed wing Dornier aircraft and an ALH helicopter at Madurai to support rescue and relief efforts in flood affected areas, including transportation of key NDRF personnel from Chennai.

In the interim, a Rescue Diver team with paddle boats, Kayaks and one Disaster Relief Team from Coast Guard Station Mandapam have been sent to Tuticorin to assist in rescue efforts.