Indian Navy Warship Intercepts And Rescues Hijacked Vessel MV Ruen With 18 Crew Members In Gulf Of Aden

Indian Naval Warship Intercepts And Rescues Hijacked Vessel MV Ruen With 18 Crew Members In Gulf Of Aden

Indian Naval warship deployed on anti piracy mission in the Arabian Sea responding to May Day distress call involving hijacking of Malta Flagged Vessel MV Ruen with 18 crew late Thursday afternoon intercepted the hijacked vessel in the Gulf of Aden and rescued the vessel early Saturday morning.

The naval mission deployed responded to the Mayday message on UKMTO portal “indicating boarding by approx six unknown personnel” hijacking the merchant ship and swiftly deployed Naval Maritime Patrol aircraft to undertake surveillance in the area and its warship on Anti Piracy patrol in the Gulf Aden to locate & assist MV Ruen in distress.

Mission Deployed Platforms Respond to Hijacking Incident in the Arabian Sea. “Indian Navy was continuously monitoring the movement of the vessel, which is now heading towards the coast of Somalia,” confirmed an Indian Navy spokesperson.

The defence spokesperson further added that the overall situation was being closely monitored in coordination with other agencies in the region.

Indian Navy reiterated its commitment to be first responder in the region and ensure the safety of merchant shipping playing active role with international partners and friendly foreign countries.