ISI chief Faiz Hameed's role emerges in airdropping weapons in India

Amritsar: The role of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Chief of Pakistan, Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, has allegedly come to light in the sensational case of airdropping weapons in Tarn Taran, a bordering district of Punjab, located 45 km from Pakistan border post in Lahore.

The weapons, including 5 AK-47 rifles, grenades, pistols and satellite phones, were airdropped from GPS-fitted drones between September 9 to 16 with an aim to fuel terror attacks in India.

In an intercept by Indian Intelligence agencies, an unidentified ISI officer, discussing about the arms seized in Punjab, has referred to a name "Hameed sahab".