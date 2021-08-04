Isha’s Cauvery Calling launches massive farmer outreach in Karnataka with 1,800 panchayat events

Bengaluru: Following its phenomenally successful efforts that led to the planting 1.1 crore saplings in the Cauvery basin districts spanning Karnataka and Tamil Nadu last year, the Cauvery Calling team is all set to launch another massive farmer outreach in Karnataka. The objective of the outreach is to popularize the ecologically beneficial and economically attractive tree-based farming model among farmers. The Rally for Rivers Board and Cauvery Calling Panel met today to formalize the objectives and the detailed action plan for the new initiative. The volunteer-led on-ground initiative is set to cover 1785 Gram Panchayats in 57 talukas throughout the nine Cauvery basin districts in Karnataka, which is home to 24 lakh farmers.

Sadhguru chaired the meeting and said, "If we successfully implement this, this is not about Cauvery alone, this will be a game-changer for India and the whole tropical world." He added that the idea of Cauvery Calling is to create a demonstrable model and make it a living example for the world to adopt and replicate. Sadhguru stressed on the need for deep community involvement to make the mission a success. “A deep involvement with farmers on the ground and policymakers at the top," he said will bring about holistic and lasting transformation.