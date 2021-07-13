With 75 days of community work, Sadhguru's Isha helps most vulnerable in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic

Committed to championing frontline workers and the underprivileged, Isha has distributed seven lakh food and beverage packets across Karnataka in the last 75 days. During the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals were stretched to capacity, so Isha volunteers, under the guidance of Sadhguru, reached out to doctors and healthcare teams who were dealing with stressful situations while treating patients.

In the last 75 days, 7,34,580 packets of snacks/beverages were distributed to doctors and frontline staff at government hospitals in 22 cities and 11 districts across Karnataka. Over 1,600 ration kits containing essential food items and groceries were distributed to nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes in the districts of Chamarajnagar and Chickballapur.