With 75 days of community work, Sadhguru's Isha helps most vulnerable in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic

Committed to championing frontline workers and the underprivileged, Isha has distributed seven lakh food and beverage packets across Karnataka in the last 75 days. During the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals were stretched to capacity, so Isha volunteers, under the guidance of Sadhguru, reached out to doctors and healthcare teams who were dealing with stressful situations while treating patients.
In the last 75 days, 7,34,580 packets of snacks/beverages were distributed to doctors and frontline staff at government hospitals in 22 cities and 11 districts across Karnataka. Over 1,600 ration kits containing essential food items and groceries were distributed to nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes in the districts of Chamarajnagar and Chickballapur.
The Outreach Effort also supported thousands of police and traffic personnel, Railway workers, and stranded passengers, among others, with the supply of biscuits and beverages daily during the COVID-19-induced lockdown.
In addition, for the past two months, 250 Isha volunteers (doctors) have been working online with the BBMP and Health Department to coordinate with COVID-19 patients and their families.
Sadhguru, the founder of Isha, is committed to supporting the tribal communities in the state. As part of International Yoga Day, Isha organised a one-of-a-kind programme involving tribal communities living in Chamarajnagar's forests. Yoga practises led by Isha's Hatha Yoga teachers were followed by the communities of Soliga, Kadu Kuruba, and Jenu Kuruba.
In support of the Karnataka traffic police, 4,500 food packets were delivered to the Bengaluru city police traffic management centre.
Isha sponsored medical equipment and hospital care items such as ECG machines and medical supplies in a hospital in the Chickballapur district inaugurated by Dr. K Sudhakar, Health Minister, and R Latha, Deputy Commissioner. The organization also conducted webinars and online Yoga Sessions for media personnel in the state.
