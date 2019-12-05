Ishaqzaade relived in Delhi: 2 doctors found dead

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor starrer Ishaqzaade's climax could well be an analogy for an incident in India's national capital. In the climax of the Habib Faisal film, characters Zoya and Parma shoot each other before being killed by their warring families. However, the incident that took place in Delhi doesn't involve any of their parents.
Two doctors Om Prakash Kukreja (62) and Sudipta Mukherji (55) were running a nursing home in the city. According to the police, while working together they became really close and were involved in an extra-marital affair.
The bodies of these two doctors were found in a white car in Delhi's Rohini Sector-16 on Wednesday with bullet injuries. The police suspect that Om Prakash Kukreja first shot Sudipta Mukherji in the chest with his licensed revolver and later shot himself with it in his temple.
The doctors close friends have revealed that the duo were in a relationship and that Mukherji was also very much interested in marrying her fellow doctor. Ashok Yadav, their close family friend said, "It was very shocking to hear about the incident. I have known them very closely. The two were good friends and their friendship was never a cause of worry for their families. They knew each other for years and she had been his helping hand at work and looked after the administration of the hospital. "
The police are also suspecting a financial angle in the death of the doctors. Reportedly, Mukherji wanted to take control over the hospital financially. The police are probing into the matter and investigation is underway.
“We are trying to find out the reason. The team is also looking if any note was left behind. Further investigation is underway,” said SD Mishra, DCP Rohini.
