Ishaqzaade relived in Delhi: 2 doctors found dead

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor starrer Ishaqzaade's climax could well be an analogy for an incident in India's national capital. In the climax of the Habib Faisal film, characters Zoya and Parma shoot each other before being killed by their warring families. However, the incident that took place in Delhi doesn't involve any of their parents.

Two doctors Om Prakash Kukreja (62) and Sudipta Mukherji (55) were running a nursing home in the city. According to the police, while working together they became really close and were involved in an extra-marital affair.

The bodies of these two doctors were found in a white car in Delhi's Rohini Sector-16 on Wednesday with bullet injuries. The police suspect that Om Prakash Kukreja first shot Sudipta Mukherji in the chest with his licensed revolver and later shot himself with it in his temple.