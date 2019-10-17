Bhayandar cops recover gun dropped by fleeing biker

Bhayandar: Due to the alertness shown by local residents, a suspected attack was averted as the Bhayandar police recovered a country-made pistol and an empty shell from Rai Village near Bhayandar, late on Wednesday night.

However, the unidentified person who carried the firearm managed to flee the spot on his bike despite a hot chase by the local youth. According to the police, villagers had spotted a man moving around suspiciously near the Ram Temple in Rai Village. On questioning his antecedents and the purpose of visiting the village, the man hurriedly got up, picked up his bike and sped away. However, in a bid to escape, he dropped his gun and helmet.

“We have the firearm and helmet. Armed with hazy images captured by the CCTV cameras, we are trying to ascertain the exact registration number of the bike and the identity of the rider,” confirmed senior police inspector Chandrakant Jadhav

The presence of an armed person ahead of the assembly elections has become a cause of worry for the Thane (rural) police. A case under the relevant sections of the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act 1951 has been registered against the unidentified person.