Is Sourav Ganguly Amit Shah's trump card? Dada's meeting with West Bengal Guv has the grapevine abuzz

KOLKATA: Whatever BCCI president Sourav Ganguly does grabs eyeballs. Even more so, if he happens to land, out of the blue, at the doorstep of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The meeting was described as a ‘courtesy call,’ but only the politically naïve would regard it as one.

While there is little documented evidence of what commonality of interest binds the two diverse personalities together, the meeting, for inexplicable reasons, lasted for one hour and fifty minutes. Then, came the pièce de résistance: the Governor tweeted that he would be visiting Eden Gardens next week.

“Had interaction with ‘Dada’ @SGanguly99 President @BCCI at Raj Bhawan today at 4.30 PM on varied issues. Accepted his offer for a visit to Eden Gardens, oldest cricket ground in the country established in 1864.”

Very few political observers subscribe to the view that Ganguly's meeting with the Governor was intended to discuss the finer points of the game. Dada’s proximity to Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, is well known.

Incidentally, Jay’s father and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited Bengal a few days ago, had boasted that the BJP was coming to power with more than 200 seats and that a Bhumiputra (son of the soil) will be the Chief Minister.

Ganguly himself has refused to be drawn into this discussion, which has reinforced the view in some quarters that he could be cut out for a political innings, now.

Amit Shah is returning to Bengal on the 12th of next month. He will then take part in many events, including a public rally in Howrah. Shah is playing cards close to his chest as far as the chief ministerial face of the BJP is concerned. But those who have watched Shah over the years, growing into a mellowed and seasoned politician, know that he is sure to come up with a trump card in the high-stake West Bengal Assembly election.