Is Patidar leader Hardik Patel leaving Congress ahead of Gujarat polls? Here's what we know

Firebrand Patidar leader and Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel has left the party high command worried by praising the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just months before the Gujarat Assembly election.

Speaking to NDTV, Patel denied reports that he is in talks with the saffron party. However, the young politician conceded that "some things that are good about the BJP and we must acknowledge that".

"The recent decisions that BJP has taken politically, we have to accept that they have the strength to take such steps. I believe that without even taking their side or praising them, we can at least acknowledge the truth," said Patel.

"If the Congress wants to become strong in Gujarat, then we have to improve our decision-making skills and decision-making power," he added.

Recently, in an outburst, Patel said, “My situation in the Congress party is like a newly married groom who has been forced to undergo nasbandi (vasectomy).”

After this comment, he spoke to the media and claimed that there was no question of his quitting the Congress.

“I am 100% with the Congress and would remain so. Some people are spreading rumours. There will be small fights within the organization but that doesn’t mean I am quitting.”

"There is a rumour I am leaving Congress, I do not know who is spreading this,” he wondered. But, simultaneously, he asserted that, “If speaking truth is a crime, consider me guilty. The people of Gujarat have expectations from us, we have to stand up (for) them."

Meanwhile, after the outburst, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held out an olive branch to Patel and welcomed him to join the party.

Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia said, “Instead of complaining, he should contribute here.” He went on to say, "If Hardik Patel is not comfortable in Congress, he should join a like-minded party like AAP. Instead of complaining to Congress and wasting his time, he should contribute here. A party like Congress would not have a place for dedicated people like him."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 05:30 PM IST