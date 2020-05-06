Is it right to use the term martyr for soldiers killed in action?

But a secondary angle that has been added to this discussion is whether soldiers killed in the line of duty can truly be called martyrs. Now, before we wade into the explanation, let the record show, that we are in no way trying to undermine their work and dedication towards the country. This article is focused purely on the terminology used, and quotes, amongst others, the tweets of a BJP party member and a former Army reservist and Major.

Who is a martyr?

If one goes by the Cambridge dictionary, a martyr is someone who "suffers very much or is killed because of their religious or political beliefs". Oftentimes, they are admired for the same. It is also used as a verb, that is "to martyr someone", implying their death.

The second meaning of course is the more negative connotation wherein someone is said to be "playing the martyr" that is, trying to gain sympathy from others. This, we'll set aside as it doesn't really have a bearing in the context of this article.

In the Dictionary of Martyrs of India’s Freedom Struggle, released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, a martyr has been defined someone who has "died or who was killed in action or in detention, or was awarded capital punishment while participating in the national movement for emancipation of India".

Can people from the armed forces killed in the line of duty be called 'martyrs'?

While people insist on using the word martyr to refer to soldiers killed in the line of duty, the term doesn't quite fit. Let's take another look at the definitions given above to understand why.

For one thing, there is no religious beliefs being upheld by these officers. Martyr is a word that has strong religious connotations, and as such doesn't apply to military officials. In fact, if one thinks about it, terrorists in all likelihood consider their deceased comrades "martyrs" -- if one goes by the definition.

They are undoubtedly brave and noble for putting themselves on the frontlines to defend their country, but it can also be argued that it is still a job, and their actions are based not on political or personal beliefs, but on their responsibilities.