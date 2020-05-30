'Is he a Pink Floyd fan': Twitter can't keep calm about bizarre graphic on Amit Shah's piece on one year of Modi 2.0

On the completion of one year of the second term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government, Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued a list of its achievements which includes Abrogation of Article 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir, the opening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, strict action on Terror and Insurgency, focus on North-east, steps taken on Women safety, Disaster management etc.

The ministry has termed the 'abrogation of Article 370 and 35A' as a historic step.

An article titled 'Undoing 6 decades in 6 years: Modi has turned India into a self-reliant country brimming with self-confidence' written by Amit Shah was published by in the newspapers edit page.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its six years of tenure had corrected many "historic wrongs" and laid the foundation of a self-reliant India, which is on the road to development.

"I heartily congratulate the country's popular Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful one year of Modi 2.0. It has been full of historic achievements," Shah tweeted.