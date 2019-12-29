IrfanHabib: Twitterati slam historian for attempt to disrupt Kerala Governor's speech

The inauguration of 80th Indian History Congress at Kannur University witnessed unruly scenes with some delegates staging a protest against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan while he was delivering the inaugural address. The protestors raised placards against the Citizenship Amendment Act and also shouted slogans.

During his speech, Governor referred to protestors and said, "You have every right to protest. But you cannot shout me down". This led to more commotion inside the auditorium. Police removed those who were protesting outside the auditorium.

Later, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said eminent historian Irfan Habib had tried to disrupt his inaugural address at the Indian History Congress and this "intolerance" towards a different opinion was "undemocratic".