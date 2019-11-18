IRCTC launches ePayLater, customer can pay 14 days after booking

According to a new rule by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), now customers can book train tickets online even if they have no money in their bank accounts. The company will give customers 14 days to pay the amount after booking the ticket.

The official Twitter handle of IRCTC was the flag bearer of the good news. According to the tweet, customers can now use the IRCTC’s ePayLater facility to book tickets and tatkal tickets online and not worry about the payment for the next 14 days.

The IRCTC also launched a new AI-based assistant, ‘Disha’, to answer customers’ questions related to ticket bookings. The app will help customers with ticket booking and cancellation. For the same feature, IRCTC has also started an Artificial Intelligence chat board on the official website.

Along with the chatbox, IRCTC also introduced a new ‘imundra payment wallet’ for a safe and hassle-free way of payment. The wallet will also help users to transfer money to their friends and family.