'One who was so power-hungry, also believed that he was god': Sanjay Raut takes jibe at Fadnavis

On Monday, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took a jibe at former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis quoted the Urdu poet Habib Jalib to comment on Fadnavis' confidence that he will be CM again.
Sanjay Raut tweeted, Tum se phele jo shaksh yaha takht-nasheen tha, uss ko bhi apne khuda hone pe itna yaki tha," which means 'one who was so power-hungry, also believed that he was god'.
The relations between Shiv Sena and BJP have reached a new low with the Shiv Sena MPs opting to sit with the Opposition both Parliamentary Houses. in a major political development, the Shiv Sena will be sitting with Opposition in both houses of the Parliament, beginning from Monday, with the opposition getting a major boost ahead of the winter session. The Shiv Sena has 18 MPs in Lok Sabha, while it has three MPs in the Rajya Sabha.
The Shiv Sena yesterday alleged that the BJP was now exuding confidence of forming government in Maharashtra after backing off initially, makes its intention of horse-trading under the guise of President's rule evident. In its mouthpiece Saamana, Sena also hit out at former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis over his remark that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance won't last beyond six months, saying the new political equation was giving "stomach ache to several people".
The Sena also accused the BJP of having intentions to indulge in "horse-trading" in the state, which is under President's rule since November 12. The Thackeray-led party fell out with the BJP over sharing of chief minister's post after the two allies won a comfortable majority in the last month's assembly polls.
Maharashtra was placed under President's rule on November 12 after no party or alliance staked claim to form government. The Sena reached out to the Congress-NCP combine for support after its alliance with the BJP collapsed.
The BJP and Sena, which fought the October 21 polls in alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively. The Congress and NCP, pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats.
(Inputs from Agencies)
