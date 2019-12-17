INX Media case: Delhi Court extends interim bail of ex-NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the interim bail granted to former NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar and others till January 27 in the INX Media corruption case.

During brief proceedings, the CBI opposes the bail application moved by the six accused, saying they may tamper with the evidence if granted relief.

The court adjourned the matter after senior advocate Siddharth Luthra and advocate Vikash Kumar Pathak, appearing for the accused, sought time to advance arguments on replies filed by the CBI.