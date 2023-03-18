Punjab: Radical leader Amritpal Singh detained; internet services suspended in state till Sunday |

Chandigarh: Radical leader Amritpal Singh has been arrested by the Punjab police, reported India Today. Internet services in Punjab have been suspended till Sunday as reports on search to nab the Khalistani sympathiser surfaced on social media.

As per 'Waris punjab De' cult supporters, six aides of the radical were detained in Jalandhar on Saturday but Amritpal had managed to escape from the spot at that moment.

Singh's aid through a Facebook live video claimed that about 100 Punjab police officers were following him.

Ajnala clash

In February, Amritpal and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station on the outskirts of the Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of one of Amritpal's aide.

(with PTI inputs)