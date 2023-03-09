Gurinderpal, close aide of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, held at Amritsar airport

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Thursday arrested Gurinderpal Singh Aujla, a close aide of radical preacher Amritpal Singh, from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar, reportedly in a case of brandishing weapons.

According to information, Gurinderpal had reached the airport in the afternoon to take a flight to London when he was detained by the airport authority.

Gurinderpal handed over to Jalandhar Police

However, since the police had issued a look-out circular (LOC) against him in a case registered against him under Section 188 IPC for brandishing weapons by Jalandhar police last month, he was detained by the airport authority and handed over to Jalandhar police, a senior police officer told newspersons.

Who is Gurinderpal Singh Aujla?

According to information, Gurinderpal frequently visited UK and was said to be also one of the close aides of the radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh who was among his supporters who had clashed with police at Ajnala police station, Amritsar on February 23.

Meanwhile, Aujla’s arrest was also reportedly being seen as a step of the state government to corner Amritpal Singh, also the head of ``Waris Punjab De’’ organisation, as it has also begun process to cancel the arm licences of at least nine of his close aides after the February 23 incident when they along with a large number of supporters had stormed Ajnala police station demanding release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan in an abduction case.