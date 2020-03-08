International Women's Day 2020: PM Modi 'signs off', hands over his account

On 8th March 2020, PM Modi’s Twitter handle was taken over by several inspirational women.
PM Modi wrote on Twitter: “Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti. As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts.”
The first person on the list was Sneha Mohandoss, the Founder of Foodbank India.
Sneha Mohandoss – Founder Food Bank India
She wore on PM Modi’s handle: “I work with volunteers, many of whom are outside India, to work towards eradicating hunger. We have over 20 chapters and have impacted several people with our work. We also initiated activities like mass cooking, cooking marathons, breast feeding awareness drives.
I feel empowered when I do what I'm passionate about! I wish to inspire my fellow citizens, especially women to come forward and join hands with me. I urge everyone to feed at least one needy person and contribute to a hunger free planet.”
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)